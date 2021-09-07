President congratulates head of North Macedonia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, Azertag reported on September 7.

"It is on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of your country’s independence that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most cordial congratulations to you and your people.

I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this notable day, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity," the head of state said.