Defence chief inspects Azerbaijani-Turkish-Pakistani drills venue

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has inspected the venue for the upcoming Three Brothers - 2021 international drills by Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani servicemen, the Defence Ministry reported on September 6.

The drills will be conducted in Azerbaijan with the participation of the three countries' special force units.

Along with Hasanov, other senior military officials visited the area, where the military exercises will be conducted and familiarized themselves with the created conditions.

The minister gave relevant instructions to organize and hold the exercises at a high level.

These joint exercises aim to contribute to the creation of the necessary environment for the preparation of military personnel of friendly states and partner countries for operations in peace and wartime, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In the winter of 2014, during the fifth meeting of the working group on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the city of Islamabad, the countries signed an agreement on mutual military cooperation.

Over the past decade, Pakistani military experts trained about a hundred Azerbaijani military units.

Azerbaijan is holding talks with Pakistan to purchase JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter aircraft. In October 2016 President Aliyev and PM Sharif confirmed plans to carry out joint military exercises.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.