More servicemen undergo medical treatment in Turkey

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Eleven more Azerbaijani servicemen wounded during the last year's 44-day war with Armenia have received medical treatment in Turkey through Azerbaijan's Yashat Foundation support.

Servicemen Abulfat Qurbanov, Ziyaddin Rahimov, Alik Yusifov, Rashad Novruzov, Mahur Hamidov, Khayyam Ahmadov, Vidadi Mammadov, Tural Salimzade, Nariman Atakishiyev, Tanriverdi Muradov and Rufat Ismayilov returned to Azerbaijan after successful completion of their treatment.

The treatment and rehabilitation of 43 more veterans are underway in Turkey and the Yashat Foundation monitors the treatment process for servicemen until they are fully recovered. In addition, the foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of servicemen.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or got disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

It was earlier reported that the foundation had allocated AZN 22.6 million ($13.2M) to improve living conditions of martyrs' families and wounded servicemen after receiving 5,667 appeals from them, as well as AZN 5.6 million ($3.2M) were allocated to pay for the medical and educational expenses of 2,357 such citizens. The foundation also repaid AZN 3.8 million ($2.2M) in loans following appeals by 1,152 martyrs' family members and disabled war veterans.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial aid provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of September 6, the foundation has collected over AZN 62 million ($36.4M).