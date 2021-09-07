Nizami Ganjavi International Center held Young Leaders Forum 2021 [VIDEO]

By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center held a Young Leaders Forum 2021, Trend reports.

The Forum is a unique gathering of about 20 to 30 diverse leading young leaders from the world’s top scholarship programs and leading industries who have tremendous potential to make positive impacts in the world. The program invited two to three representatives from some of the world’s most competitive and selective scholarships, as well as successful young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Today’s speaker list included Moderator Kateryna Yushchenko, First Lady of Ukraine 2005-2010, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007, Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair NGIC, Vice-President of the World Bank 1992-2000, Sevil Mikayilova, Member of Parliament.

The topic of today’s discussion was ‘Leadership: values, principles, challenges, and lessons learned’

The Global Young Leaders Forum aims to bring together some of the world’s emerging leaders to discuss pressing global issues. The Forum also included prominent speakers such as Jeffrey Sachs, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of UN on SDG; Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgaria 2012-2017; Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015- 2018; Maria Fernanda Espinosa, 73rd President of the UN General Assembly and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador.