Yashat Foundation launches special project for martyrs' children

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War, has launched a special project for the martyrs’ children attending school.

In connection with the beginning of the new school year, the foundation is providing gift sets of school supplies.

Gift boxes include all needed school supplies, including bags, pencil cases, notebooks, pens, maps, folders, etc.

Moreover, additional gifts include a box of Lego for children going to elementary school, a Puzzle for grades 5-8, and chess for grades 9-11. Each box contains one year’s worth of school supplies.

About 900 gift boxes have been prepared and will be delivered accordingly as part of the nationwide project. Of the 870 students, 494 are boys and 376 are girls.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or got disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

It was earler reported that the foundation had allocated AZN 22.6 million ($13.2M) to improve living conditions of martyrs' families and wounded servicemen after receiving 5,667 appeals from them, as well as AZN 5.6 million ($3.2M) were allocated to pay for the medical and educational expenses of 2,357 such citizens. The foundation also repaid AZN 3.8 million ($2.2M) in loans following appeals by 1,152 martyrs' family members and disabled war veterans.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of September 3, the foundation has collected over AZN 62 million ($36.4M).