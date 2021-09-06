Azerbaijan Airlines' Karabakh aircraft lands at Fuzuli Airport

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

In a chain of significant events over the past 10 months after the 44-day war to liberate its internationally-recognized territories from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijan marked another historic day on September 5.

Thus, the Karabakh aircarft of Azerbaijan's major airline AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) landed at the newly-built Fuzuli International Airport, which will be comissioned soon.

"A significant event took place at the Fuzuli International Airport on September 5," Azerbaijan Airlines press service reported.

Before the commissioning of the airport, the biggest passenger aircraft Airbus A340-500 belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, departing from Baku, made a test flight and landed at the first airport of liberated Karabakh.

"It is symbolic that the aircraft is called Karabakh. The planes in the AZAL fleet are named after the regions and cities of Azerbaijan," the company reported.

Moreover, one of the largest cargo planes of the Silk Way Airlines, Boeing 747-400, landed at the Fuzuli Airport on the same day as well. The aircraft was the first to deliver cargo to Karabakh by air.

It should be noted that the flight time on the Baku-Fuzuli route was about 35 minutes.

AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov underlined that despite the short time, the Fuzuli Airport was built in line with all the high requirements imposed on international airports.

"All this became possible thanks to the direct control over the construction by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. As the head of state notes, this airport will become an air gateway to Karabakh," Asgarov added.

A 3,000-m-long and 60-m-wide runway was put into operation in the airport. The runway is fully equipped with instrument landing and navigation systems, lighting control, primary and secondary radar systems to ensure flight safety according to all ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) requirements, which will allow the airport to receive any type of aircraft. The area of the apron is 60,000 square meters.

Meanwhile, the construction of an air traffic control tower equipped with automated ATC systems has been completed. This will make it possible to start flights to the Fuzuli Airport in accordance with ICAO and IATA (International Air Transport Association) standards.

Additionally, the main transformer substations and power transmission lines are also ready to provide electricity for the future air-terminal complex. The construction of boiler facilities and other auxiliary premises has been completed.

A parking lot for 150 cars was built in front of the passenger terminal, which is scheduled for commissioning in late September. Also, the construction of the road connecting the International Airport in Fuzuli with the Victory Road and the main road leading to Shusha city is underway.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport’s construction took place back on 14 January when Aliyev visited liberated Fuzuli region. It should be noted that the construction of international airports in Lachin and Zangilan regions is also continuing under the presidential order.

Fuzuli was liberated from Armenia's three-decade occupation in a 44-day war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.