TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Sahini - 2021 exercises

04 September 2021 [12:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The TURAZ Sahini - 2021 joint tactical and flight exercises continue, Trend reports on Sept. 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The pilots of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made introductory flights in accordance with the plan of the exercises.

Earlier, a briefing was organized for the pilots. The weather conditions and technical issues were discussed and safety rules were brought to the attention of the pilots.

Then Turkish pilots flew on F-16 fighters while Azerbaijani pilots - on MiG-29 and Su-25.

The exercises continue.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/209574.html

Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also