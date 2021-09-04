Azerbaijan to inaugurate Victory Road soon

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan will complete the construction of the new Victory Road to its cultural capital city of Shusha soon, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reported on September 3.

The agency said that the asphalting of the two-lane Victory Road, which started 10 months ago, will be completed in September.

The 101-km-long road, which extends from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor to Shusha, is being constructed under Karabakh's development plan.

Most of the construction activities such as drilling, building a new roadbed, filling the road and expanding the width in some difficult terrains have been completed.

Within the last stage of the construction, the road's 92-km section has been asphalted - 31-km section with two layers and the rest 61-km section with one layer. Work is underway in other parts of the road.

The construction of four new bridges along the new road was completed to ensure easy access to the road. The bridges are 45, 80, and 90 meters long and were built at 26.9, 37.2, 37.5 and 57.3 kilometers of the road.

Moreover, 166 round pipes and 11 rectangular water crossings of different diameters, as well as about 120 km of concrete tubs, 82 drainage wells, 5.6 km different diametre drainage pipes, 3.2 km of retaining walls, and nine underground passages were built to ensure water transfer and easy crossing.

The construction is carried out by a Turkish company and Azerbaijani road construction companies in line with construction norms and rules.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Victory Road during his visit to Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions on November 16, a week after Azerbaijan’s decisive victory over Armenia in the six-week war in autumn 2020.

The Victory Road, which passes through liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly and Shusha regions, covers more than 20 settlements, including Fuzuli and Shusha cities.

This road project, implemented in coordination with other relevant government agencies within the working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the interdepartmental center under the Coordination Headquarters, is an integral part of the unified transport concept of Karabakh.

The Coordination Headquarters is led by Presidential Administration Head Samir Nuriyev. It was established on November 24, 2020, under the presidential decree to address in a centralized manner the issues on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.