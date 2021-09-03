Presidential aide: Azerbaijan to apply green technology in liberated Aghdam

By Azernews

Azerbaijan will launch green technology projects in Aghdam liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, President’s Special Representative Emin Huseynov said on September 3.

Huseynov made the remarks in an interview with reporters from the Turkic Council member and observer states, who are visiting the country's liberated territories.

"Aghdam is one of the sunniest regions in Azerbaijan and there are a lot of sunny days here. This testifies to a great potential in terms of generating solar energy,” he stressed.

Huseynov added that 17 enterprises used to operate in Aghdam during the Soviet time.

"Aghdam is part of the Karabakh economic zone. About 17 different enterprises were operating here even in the Soviet period,” he said.

The presidential aide stressed that the government aims to restore the city and provide all conditions for the citizens, who have been displaced, to return to their homes.

Commenting on business opportunities in the liberated lands, Huseynov stated that Azerbaijan welcomes foreign investors in Karabakh.

"There are favorable conditions in terms of doing business and creating jobs. The support of our close countries and friends is very important for us," he said.

Huseynov added that Aghdam city will be restored in accordance with the most advanced international standards.

He underlined the scale of Armenian destructions in Aghdam and added that Azerbaijan needs to carry out the huge reconstruction work as about two-thirds of Aghdam region was under Armenia's occupation.

“We work very closely with all relevant structures, both local and international. Moreover, the coordination headquarters that regulate all issues related to the restoration has been created. More than ten working groups have been created within the forthcoming restoration work to resolve various issues. We will turn the Karabakh region, including Aghdam, into a paradise,” he said.

The presidential aide said that the Aghdam population will reach about 100,000 people and its geography will be expanded almost twofold. Its territory covering 1,500 hectares will be presented in the form of a modern city, which will become the fourth biggest city in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Huseynov thanked Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency experts for their sensational heroism in demining the liberated lands.

"Landmines cunningly laid on top of each other by the disgusting enemy and found on the Barda-Aghdam highway under construction in Aghdam are being cleared owing to sensational heroism of our deminers," the presidential aide wrote on his Twitter account in late August.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2bn ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The Russian-brokered trilateral peace deal signed by Baku, Yerevan and Moscow on November 10, 2020, ended the war and stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.