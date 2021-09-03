President Aliyev inaugurates industrial, civil facilities in Sumgayit [PHOTO][UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahammad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several industrial and civil facilities in Sumgayit on September 3, Azertag has reported.

As part of his visit to the city, the president attended the opening ceremony of the Azmonbat Limited Liability Company, launched in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov briefed Aliyev about the industrial parks being created in the country. He described the country’s continuing industrialization and the non-oil industry development as one of the main directions of Aliyev’s economic diversification policy.

Under the industrialization policy, hundreds of modern industrial enterprises, new production sectors are being created in Azerbaijan. One of such enterprises is the Azmonbat Limited Liability Company created in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The enterprise is the 17th one to start operating in the park. Azmonbat will recycle lead-acid batteries with expired shelf life, as a result of which it is planned to produce propylene and high-density polyethylene, lead ingots, active lead mass, and ammonium sulfate. The products produced at the enterprise will be exported to Turkey, Bulgaria, and the CIS countries in addition to meeting the needs of the domestic market.

Moreover, the enterprise is capable of recycling 30,000 tons of batteries per year. The production process is environmentally friendly and fully complies with environmental standards.

Later, the president opened the Sumgayit Court Complex.

The complex was built as part of the "Progressive Justice Services and Modern Judicial Infrastructure" project implemented by the Azerbaijani government together with the World Bank. The new complex includes six courts - the Sumgayit Appeal Court, the Administrative Court, the Commercial Court, the Serious Crimes Court, the Sumgayit City Court, and temporarily the Gubadli District Court.

Likewise, the Femida system was installed for better monitoring of the processes in the courtrooms and to ensure transparency through the application of the Electronic Court information system and other modern ICTs. About 50 judges will work in the complex and in total - 240 employees.

The president was also informed about the next digital innovations applied in the field of justice and court.

Moreover, Aliyev familiarized himself with the conditions created at new complete secondary school No 20 in Sumgayit for 1,100 pupils built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The president was informed about the conditions created at the school.

The school has 42 classrooms, subject rooms, laboratories, labor and military training rooms, a library, assembly and gymnasiums, and a canteen.

The head of state also laid the foundation for another residential complex in Sumgayit city as part of the preferential housing project.

Chairman of the Board of the State Housing Agency Sadig Sadigov informed Aliyev about the new project, which covers an area of two hectares. Eleven buildings will be built. The total number of apartments is 466, which includes two-, three- and four-room studio-type apartments. In addition, a kindergarten for 90 children will also be built on the territory.

All apartments offered to citizens on preferential terms will be fully renovated. The apartments will also be provided with kitchen furniture, a combi heating system, water, gas, and electricity. In addition, the apartments will be sold both with the use of preferential mortgages and by paying for their own account.

Additionally, Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new overpass pumping station of the Sumgayit Power Plant. The president was informed about the work done.

It was noted that in recent years, the drop in the Caspian Sea water level to 1.7 meters has created a serious problem with the diversion of cooling water from the Sumgayit Power Plant, as well as the gradual failure of the plant's equipment. Due to the situation, especially due to the drop in the sea level, several accidents occurred during the year.

As part of the rehabilitation program, an overhaul of the main equipment, generators and other facilities was carried out at the power plant. In addition, the existing water pumping station was overhauled. The reconstruction and overhaul had a positive impact on the reliable and efficient operation of the station. Thus, as a result of reducing the amount of conventional fuel used for power generation, 10,000 tons of fuel per year will be saved. After the station overhaul, the load increase was 20 MW.

During the visit, the head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center.