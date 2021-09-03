Armenians caused destruction to Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Bosnian journalist

By Trend

Armenians, having manifested vandalism, caused big destructions not only in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district but also in all the de-occupied lands of Azerbaijan, Journalists from Bosnia and Herzegovina Emir Morino, who is on a visit to Aghdam district, said, Trend reports.

“Earlier, we had visited Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts (liberated from Armenian occupation), as well as the city of Shusha,” the journalist said.

“Now we are in Aghdam, and here is a destroyed mosque in front of us. As a person who filmed during the war in Bosnia in 1992-1995, I can say that the same vandalism, the same barbarism was committed here. But here the scale of destruction is even greater,” Morino stressed.

Representatives of the media of the member states and observers of the Turkic Council, within the framework of a media tour to Azerbaijan, visited Aghdam, where they viewed the Panahali Khan's estate, cultural monuments, and visited the Imarat stadium.

Earlier, the participants of the trip visited the Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts liberated from the Armenian occupation, as well as the area in Ganja city, where civilians died and great destruction occurred as a result of the Armenian terror.

The trip involves journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and North Macedonia.