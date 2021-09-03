Education Ministry introduces new school subject

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Education Ministry has introduced a new school subject on the Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The new subject will be taught from the 2021/2022 academic year in the 9th grade of all secondary schools of the country.

It will be taught once a week for all ninth-graders in the Azerbaijani language, regardless of educational language.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.