Azerbaijan, Turkey hold joint drills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen are holding joint drills in Baku, the Defence Ministry reported on September 2.

The drills are conducted in line with the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation agreement, the ministry said.

The joint exercises aim to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

The ministry said that the servicemen will also carry out underwater attacks and defence operations during the drills.

The joint exercises will last until September 12.

On September 2, the Turkish National Defence Ministry reported on its Twitter account that Turkey’s Victory Day and Armed Forces Day had been celebrated at the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring centre in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region.

On January 30, 2021, the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre was inaugurated in Aghdam. The centre aims to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace and security in and around the Karabakh region liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war in 2020. Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the centre.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.