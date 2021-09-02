Terrible to see what war can do to ordinary people and ordinary places - reporter from North Macedonia

By Trend

It is always terrible to see what war can do to ordinary people and ordinary places, a reporter from North Macedonia Boyan Staykovsci told Trend.

Staykovsci made the statement during the visit to Azerbaijani liberated lands together with other journalists from several countries.

“I think it is devastating what I have seen so far and I am hopeful that agreements signed last year putting an end to the Second Karabakh war will bring better developments for the whole region, for Azerbaijan, and for the Karabakh,” Staykovsci said.

Commenting on the facts of Armenia bombing the Azerbaijani civilians during the Second Karabakh war, Staykovsci called these events tragic.

The trips of representatives of the media of the member countries and observers of the Turkic Council in the framework of the media tour to Azerbaijan continue. Currently, the media representatives are touring Ganja city.

The participants of the trip visited the area of the city, where, as a result of the Armenian terror, civilians

The trip involves journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and North Macedonia.