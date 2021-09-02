Ambassador Sharp talks UK's help in de-mining Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Trend

As in previous months, the UK continues to save lives in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan James Sharp said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Unexploded mines in the territory in and around Karabakh kill on a weekly basis. To truly tackle this issue, we also need collective action. The UK is now calling on other countries to help support the UNDP initiative," Sharp noted.

The ambassador was referring to the latest report that the UK has contributed £500,000 to recovery efforts and to help de-mine one of the most contaminated areas of land mines of the world - Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The mentioned funds, according to the report, will help with training and personnel to support de-mining and the UK is now calling on other countries to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiative.