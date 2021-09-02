Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds online conference on Nizami Ganjavi

By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is holding an online conference on Nizami Ganjavi 880 Anniversary: His Contribution to the World Heritage, Trend reports.

The event is being attended by Sevil Mikayilova, Azerbaijani MP, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007, Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair NGIC, Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000, Emeritus Librarian of Alexandria, Ganira Pashayeva, Chair of the Culture Committee, Parliament of the Azerbaijan Republic and Christine van Ruymbeke, Fellow and Praelector of Darwin College, faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Cambridge.