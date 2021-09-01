Shusha not only beautiful place, but also soul of Karabakh - Uzbek journalist

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020] is not only a beautiful place, but also the soul of Karabakh, journalist of Uzbek UZA channel Saidmurod Rakhimov told Trend during a media tour of the journalists of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council to the liberated lands.

"Having visited Shusha, I would like to note that this is not only a very beautiful place, but also the soul of Karabakh. We are very impressed with the trips to this city. We visited various cultural monuments related to the history of this city. Unfortunately, there we saw traces from the bullets on the monuments. This is big, unacceptable vandalism. People and their history should be valued and respected," Rakhimov said.

He also shared impressions of trips to other liberated districts of Azerbaijan.

“It was very sad for us to see the ruins in the Jabrayil district. Even the cemetery was destroyed, only the walls remained from the houses. We hope that soon all this will be restored, and people will return here,” the journalist noted.

“I believed that the Azerbaijani people will restore their territorial integrity and return to their homeland. After the first Karabakh war [in 1990s], the Azerbaijani people became stronger, they lived with hope of returning here and restoring justice,” added Rakhimov.