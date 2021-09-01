Second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's history in golden letters - MP

By Trend

Creative work in Shusha confirms that Azerbaijan is the true owner of these lands, MP of Azerbaijan Vugar Isgandarov told Trend.

“The 44-day Second Karabakh War of 2020 is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters. In this war, our valiant army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev defeated the Armenian army, ending the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. As President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the Days of Vagif Poetry in Shusha, today we are reviving life in the liberated Shusha,” the MP stressed.

“Armenia, which occupied the Azerbaijani lands with the support if its patrons, wasn't recognizing the international community and the adopted resolutions for 30 years. In spite of everything, patience, faith in justice, attachment to the Motherland led the Azerbaijani people to victory. Thanks to this victory, our lands, including the cultural capital of Shusha, were liberated,” Isgandarov noted.

Isgandarov added that unlike Armenia, which has chosen a policy of vandalism, Azerbaijan has always been focused on creation and development.

“Life is being revived in Shusha, improvement and restoration work is underway at an accelerated pace, festivals, poetry days, cultural and many other events are and will be held,” the MP said.