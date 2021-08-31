Media reps of Turkic Council members, observer countries begin visit to Azerbaijan's liberated areas

By Trend

Media representatives of Turkic Council members and observer countries started a visit to Azerbaijan's territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020], the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports on Aug.31.

More than 20 foreign journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina are taking part in the trip.

The trip is aimed at informing the media representatives about the Armenian vandalism, the destruction of historical monuments and settlements in the territories previously occupied by Armenia.

During the three-day trip, the journalists will visit Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Shusha, and Ganja cities. On the first day of the trip, journalists will meet with representatives of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency in Fuzuli, observe the demining process, visit the mosque in Alkhanly village, as well as inspect the destruction in the city of Jabrayil, see destroyed Islamic historical and religious monuments, and cemeteries.