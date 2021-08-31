Azerbaijan to exhume newly-found mass graves to identify remains

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has said that Azerbaijan will exhume the remains from mass graves recently found on the liberated territories, local media reported on August 30.

Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People Ismayil Akhundov said that mass graves of the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s were found in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

Akhundov added that through international organizations, appropriate measures will be taken to open these graves, exhume and identify the remains.

On August 30, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said that Azerbaijan is taking measures to identify the remains in the newly-found mass graves.

Earlier, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons made public the number of Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the early 1990s.

It said that Armenia took 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens hostage, including 3,171 servicemen and 719 civilians (71 children, 267 women, and 326 old people).