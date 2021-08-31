Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Russian co-chair eye post-war situation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the OSCE Minsk Group's newly-appointed Russian co-chair, Igor Khovayev, have discussed the post-war regional situation and normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian ties, the Foreign Ministry reported on August 30.

At the meeting held in Baku on August 30, Bayramov congratulated the new co-chair on his appointment. Khovayev noted that his visit was of a familiarization nature.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister briefed the Russian co-chair about the current regional situation, steps taken by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, the possibility of normalizing relations with Armenia on the basis of international law with the elimination of the occupation factor.

He said that the revanchist position displayed by Armenia had no prospects. Bayramov stressed the importance of the parties taking advantage of the opportunities for cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement and the realization of confidence-building measures.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.