By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Turkey on the Victory Day, which is celebrated in this country, on Twitter on August 30, Trend reports.

"We congratulate our brothers on the 99th anniversary of the Victory - a heroic epic inscribed in golden letters in the history of Turkey, achieved by the Turkish army led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," Bayramov said in the congratulatory post.