Azerbaijan congratulates Turkey on Armed Forces Day

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler on Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day.

In a congratulatory message posted on the Defence Ministry website on August 30, Hasanov said: "I sincerely congratulate you, your family and your subordinates on Victory Day and the Turkish Armed Forces Day. I wish you good health, long life, family happiness and success in your difficult and honourable work."

The Azerbaijani defence minister expressed his confidence that the friendly and brotherly Turkish Armed Forces will overcome all difficulties with dignity and the existing cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries will continue to expand and strengthen.

On his official Twitter account on August 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also congratulated Turkey.

"Congratulations to our dear brothers and sisters on the 99th anniversary of Victory Day on August 30, a heroic saga written in golden letters in Turkish history by the Turkish Army under the leadership of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," he said.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.