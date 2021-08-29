TODAY.AZ / Politics

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates national paralympians for new medals

29 August 2021 [17:15] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who brought next bronze and gold medals to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on her Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: “Our new victories, next medals! I sincerely congratulate our athletes - gold medal holders, world record-breaker Elvin Astanov, Dursadaf Karimova and bronze medalist Ilham Zakiyev. I wish all of you and other members of our national Paralympic team the best of health and new achievements.”






URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/209385.html

Print version

Views: 4

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also