Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye deeper business co-op

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are willing to deepen the mutual business cooperation.

The remarks were made during the meeting held between Chairman of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park LLC Elshad Nuriyev and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy reported on August 19.

Nuriyev invited Uzbek businessmen to take advantage of the favourable business and investment environment in the Azerbaijan’s industrial parks.

Furthermore, Nuriyev informed the ambassador about the industrial parks, the favourable conditions created for entrepreneurs, discount mechanisms and services provided to residents in Azerbaijan. He also stressed agro-parks’ role in the development of agriculture.

In turn, Ashrafkhanov noted that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and both countries have great potential for expanding cooperation in the field of industrial and agricultural processing.

During the visit, the ambassador also was familiarized with the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

It should be noted that there are 195 Azerbaijani enterprises represented in Uzbekistan, 69 of which have joint capital and 126 of them have 100 percent Azerbaijani capital. In 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased by 13 percent reaching 80 million dollars.