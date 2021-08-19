TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan to reorganize staff of district election commissions

19 August 2021 [18:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The staff of 125 district election commissions (DECs) of Azerbaijan will be reorganized, Trend reports.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC), held under the chairmanship of the CEC head Mazahir Panahov on Aug.19.

According to the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, each DEC consists of 9 members. Three of them are nominated by members of the commission acting in the CEC from a political party whose deputies constitute a majority in the parliament of Azerbaijan.

Besides, three candidates are nominated by members of the commission that represents to the CEC the political parties that constitute a minority in the parliament, the others three - by members of the commission who represent the MPs to the CEC who don’t belong to any of the political parties.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/209093.html

Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also