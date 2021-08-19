413 employers join “Employment Marathon” in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Some 413 employers in Azerbaijan have joined the Employment Marathon that has been started to support the employment of people affected by the Second Karabakh War, Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry reported on August 19.

The employers, of which 202 are state-owned and 211 private enterprises, have offered 1,854 vacancies to the Marathon, the ministry said.

In total, 469 people (100 members of martyrs' families and 369 veterans) have already been provided with jobs in line with the vacancies.

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has involved 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families in an employment program in the post-war period since November 2020. Of them, about 5,100 have been involved in the self-employment program, 515 have been provided with suitable jobs and about 1,000 are involved in the paid public work.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. It plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,300 have already been given.

Additionally, 109 veterans wounded in the Great Patriotic War have been provided with 113 high-tech prostheses.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.