Azerbaijani president, Korean Speaker mull ties, Karabakh rehabilitation [UPDATE]

President ?lham Aliyev and Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug have discussed the further development of bilateral ties and Korea’s involvement in the rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation in 2020, Azertag reported on August 19.

At a meeting held in Baku, Aliyev said that the large Korean delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan will be very successful and serve the development of Korean-Azerbaijani relations.

“Our countries enjoy friendly relations. Korean-Azerbaijani relations have always developed successfully in the years of independence. High-level reciprocal official visits have been made and very important steps have been taken to develop our political relations,” the president said.

He added that Korean companies are also involved in various fields in Azerbaijan, implementing different projects.

“Of course, I am sure that the volume of economic and trade relations will increase in the future. We have invited Korean companies to implement projects in the liberated lands. I have repeatedly said that companies from countries that are friendly to Azerbaijan will participate in these projects. The volume of work to be done is very large. We need to rebuild 10,000 square kilometers,” Aliyev added.

He noted that there are good opportunities for the development of Azerbaijani-Korean inter-parliamentary relations. Aliyev expressed the hope that the results of the delegation’s meetings in the Azerbaijani parliament will be very positive and that further successful steps will be taken to develop bilateral relations.

In turn, Park Byeong-seug thanked the Azerbaijani president and conveyed him the greetings of Korean President Moon Jae-in. He underlined major changes and development in Baku over the past eight years. The speaker stressed that the potential of relations between the two countries is greater than the current level of development.

President Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Moon Jae-in and asked the speaker to convey his greetings to Korea.








