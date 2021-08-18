Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

By Vafa ?smayilova

Azerbaijan has said that its positions came under Armenian fire in Nakhchvan's Sadarak region on August 17.

On August 17, starting from 1745 to 2033, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Vedi's Arazdayan settlement using sniper rifles, large-calibre machine guns and small arms periodically shelled the Azerbaijan army positions in Sadarak region's Heydarabad settlement in Nakhchivan, the Defence Ministry reported on the same day.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliatory fire. There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan army. The Azerbaijan army units control the operational situation, the report added.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.