Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan, Gadabay, Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has reported that its positions came under Armenian fire in Nakhchivan, Gadabay and liberated Kalbajar regions.

On August 17, from 10:55 to 14:20, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Nakhchivan’s Sadarak region from their positions in Arazdayan settlement of Vedi region with sniper rifles, submachine guns and machine guns, the Defence Ministry reported on August 17.

Additionally, from 11:18 to 13:37, positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Goysu and Shishkaya settlements of Chambarak region and nameless heights in the direction of Galakend settlement of Gadabay region and Istisu settlement of Kalbajar region were periodically subjected to Armenian fire.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani army personnel. It added that Armenian forces were silenced in retaliatory fire and that the Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation.