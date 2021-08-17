Azerbaijan exhibiting over 100 domestic products at int'l defense industry fair in Turkey

By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking part in the international defense industry fair (IDEF-2021) held in Turkish Istanbul which started on August 17 and will be held for three days, Trend reports referring to the country’s Defense Industry Ministry.

As reported, 133 items of products manufactured at the enterprises of the ministry are exhibited at the fair, including sniper rifles, guns, assault machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars, UAVs and munitions.

Totally, products of more than one thousand companies from over 50 countries are demonstrated at the fair.

The IDEF-2021 is held under the patronage of Turkey's Presidential Administration and organized by the country's Ministry of National Defense.

The fair is attended by a delegation led by the leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry. The members of the delegation will meet with Turkish officials and representatives of the world's leading defense companies.