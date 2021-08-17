Azerbaijan seizes 33kg of drugs at Iranian border

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's State Border Service has stopped the smuggling of 33 kg of drugs and 314 psychotropic substances from the neighboring Iran, the service reported on its website on August 17.

The incident occurred in Horadiz border detachment’s border post in Beylagan region’s second Shahsevan village on August 17.

As a result of search and operational measures, a suspect with packages was detained while violating the state border and trying to escape.

The detainee, Beylagan resident Agayev Vusal sought to smuggle 33 kg of drugs (25,3 kg heroin, 5,8 kg methamphetamine, 1,7 kg marijuana, 60 grams of opium,) as well as 284 methadone M40 and 30 pregabalin pills into Azerbaijan.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the incidents, the Border service reported.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region. After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.