US envoy visits Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger has visited Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, local media reported on August 16.

During the meeting held between Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov and the US delegation, the parties discussed the partnership activities.

Talibov noted that a number of successes had been achieved in the fields of education, economy and agriculture over the years, and mutual projects have been implemented.

Reminding the project "Increasing Women's Economic Powers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" under the "Community Building Initiatives Program", the Speaker thanked the delegation for the implementation of the project.

In turn, Ambassador Litzenberger stressed the importance of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Noting that he was visiting Nakhchivan with his family, the diplomat said he would increase his efforts to develop relations between the United States and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.