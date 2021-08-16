Some 275 mines, unexploded ordnance defused in Karabakh

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has seized and defused 275 mines and unexploded ordnance on the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2020.

In a report on demining operations carried out in the liberated lands from August 9 to 14, the agency said that 76 anti-personnel and five anti-tank mines, as well as 194 unexploded munitions, were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

Some 96 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded munitions within a week.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.