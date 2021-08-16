Zangezur corridor can serve as method for attracting investments - Bryza

By Trend

The Zangezur corridor can serve as a method for attracting all kinds of investments, rebuilding up industrial facilities that will create new jobs, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

He noted that the corridor provides great opportunities for Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan and Turkey to rebuild economic relations.

"Also, the Zangezur corridor will help Armenia to connect to the regional economy. I hope Armenian politics will soon come to a place where the shock of having lost the war will pass and "Western majority" of Armenia will understand that this is time to give up the myth of "great Armenia" and start rebuilding their country together with their neighbors," Bryza added.