MoD: Azerbaijani soldiers guarding Kabul airport

By Trend

The peacekeeping unit of the Azerbaijani army, consisting of 120 people, together with the forces of brotherly Turkey, continues to carry out its official duties in order to ensure the security of the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry reported.

“The Ministry is in constant contact with our peacekeepers, the moral and psychological state of the personnel is at a high level. The operational situation is being closely monitored in coordination with brotherly Turkey.”