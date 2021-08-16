Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert

By Trend





The supply of weapons by the Armenian Armed Forces to the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of the trilateral agreement signed on November 10, 2020, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He noted that Armenia is a terrorist state, and it is a terrible mistake to supply large amounts of cash to the regime that provokes another Chernobyl disaster with its Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

"The terrorist actions of the Armenian Armed Forces and its fascist regime violate international laws and damage the principles of the international peaceful and democratic order.

The incalculable risks that Armenia poses to regional security, the continuation of environmental terrorism on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan are serious problems that must be solved with the help of international political and economic pressure. Armenian regime leaders must be held accountable and brought into the International Court of Justice for crimes committed against the innocent population of Azerbaijan and for ruining Eurasia's environment and fresh water and forestry resources.," the expert concluded.