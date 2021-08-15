Delegation of volunteer organizations embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

By Trend





A delegation of a number of volunteer organizations operating in Azerbaijan has embarked on a visit to the liberated city of Aghdam, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The visit has been organized by the Youth Fund of Azerbaijan and the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan (NAYORA).

The delegation first visited the "Imarat" complex and the "Imarat" stadium in Aghdam, where the palace of Panakhali Khan is located.

The members of the delegation were informed about the destruction caused by Armenia.