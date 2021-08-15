Azerbaijani President: Sufficient funds raised for reconstruction of Karabak, East Zangazur

By Trend:

“People who have longed for their homeland for 30 years want to return to their homeland as soon as possible. But they also know very well that all the houses and all the cities there are destroyed. You will go to the regions now, you will visit them and see that there is no city of Aghdam. More than 30,000 people lived in Aghdam. There is not a single safe building left in the city. In other words, all the buildings were destroyed by Armenian savages during the occupation. The same applies to Fuzuli city, all other cities and villages. People travel hundreds of kilometers and see along the way that everything around them, everything on all sides is destroyed. In other words, there is nowhere to return to,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by CNN Turk TV channel.

“But we need time to return there. Because Armenians had been destroying those places for 30 years, and today, of course, it will take time to restore them. Our main rival here is time. Sufficient funds have been raised and mobilized for the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangazur, but our main rival is time, and everyone should understand that time is needed here as well. But we will return our citizens as soon as possible. The first pilot project is already underway. A project connecting three villages of Zangilan district will be completed by the end of this year or early next year. Recently, the plans of several more villages were submitted to me and approved. We will implement these village projects in the near future and gradually return people to the regions,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.