President Aliyev: Accuracy of land maps provided by Armenia is only 25pct

“Armenians planted hundreds of thousands of mines there. Since the war ended on 10 November, more than 150 civilians and servicemen have been killed or injured by landmines. Therefore, demining work must be carried out and is currently underway,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by CNN Turk TV channel.

“Armenia won’t give us maps of minefields, and the accuracy of the maps provided at the latest stage is only 25 percent. So here, too, they are acting insincerely. We cannot put people's lives at risk. Therefore, demining and infrastructure work is underway in the liberated lands – in Karabakh and East Zangazur. When you go there, you will see large infrastructure projects – roads, power lines, water lines, airports, railways. After all, life cannot return there without all this. At the same time, the master plan of Aghdam was approved on 28 May, on our Independence Day, and work is already underway there,” the head of state said.