Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity precondition for regional peace

“We have repeatedly stated our position. I have repeatedly stated that we want a peace agreement with Armenia. Let Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity and begin the process of delimitation, i.e. demarcation of borders,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

“But we have not received a positive response from Armenia yet. It seems that Armenia is not ready for this or is opposed to it. I said that it would be a huge blunder and that they would regret it. Because we do not have to keep this proposal on the table forever. If they object to it, let them say it openly that they do not want to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. In this case, we will pursue our policy accordingly. If Armenia is ready for this, if it is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which is recognized by the whole world, then, of course, long-term peace will come to the region. We want it, and at the same time, specific proposals to achieve it are already on the table,” the head of state said.

“It is in our interests to open roads, establish the Zangazur corridor, restore all trade relations, i.e. bring peace to the South Caucasus after a long break. I think that this is also in the interests of Armenia. Because the Zangazur corridor will also serve their interests. They can also communicate with both Iran and Russia by rail. So far, this connection does not exist and this will be a new opportunity for them,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.