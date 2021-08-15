Azerbaijani President: Armenians living in Khankandi, surrounding villages must be integrated into our society

“Armenians living in Khankandi and surrounding villages today must be integrated into our society, which will create greater opportunities for them,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

Emphasizing that the Armenian church has been repaired in Baku, the head of state said: “It is located in the center of the city, and if anyone goes there, they will see that there are about 5,000 Armenian books in it. But look what they have done to our mosques? For comparison, more than 60 of our mosques have been demolished. Therefore, the Armenians living in Khankandi and surrounding villages today must be integrated into our society, which will create greater opportunities for them.”

“In general, first steps must be taken to establish trilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia in the South Caucasus, and we are ready for that,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.