Air defence units hold special tactical drills in Nakhchivan

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan said on August 14 that special tactical exercises are underway in the air defence units of Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army that are stationed at the front line.

Anti-aircraft gunners on combat duty in difficult mountain conditions demonstrate their knowledge and practical shooting skills, the Defence Ministry reported.

The changing operational situation during the modern combined arms battle requires high maneuverability of anti-aircraft artillery units from all personnel. To this end, the tasks of destroying air targets from artillery installations and redeployment in difficult mountain conditions are being worked out in a short time.

Practical shooting at ground targets is also carried out during the exercise.

Earlier, the ministry said that under the 2021 combat training plan, the Azerbaijani army's rocket and artillery formations conduct live-fire drills.

During the drills, the artillery units reach concentration areas, take firing positions and conduct combat firing, the report added.

Nakhchivan's Sadarak region has been in the centre of the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.