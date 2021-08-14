Ministry names timing of Azerbaijani firefighters' return from Turkey

The Azerbaijani firefighters plan to return to homeland from Turkey in two or three days, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev said at a briefing for journalists, Trend reports on Aug.13.

According to Mirzayev, currently, 350-man personnel and 54 fire trucks are on duty in the areas where the fires have been extinguished.

"If no incident occurs by Sunday, we’ll return these forces to the base," he noted.

"The fire-and-rescue teams of Azerbaijan arrived in Turkey not only to extinguish fires, but also to write a new page in the history of friendship and brotherhood," the official stressed.

"Since their arrival in Turkey, the firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have fought shoulder to shoulder with local colleagues. During the meeting held on August 12 at the Crisis Management Center, gratitude was expressed to the people of Azerbaijan, in particular to President Ilham Aliyev," Mirzayev also said. "We didn’t come here just to extinguish fires, and write a new page in the history of friendship and brotherhood. Wherever we went, we were greeted with jubilation. I have always emphasized that the Turkish people is a great people, and Turkey is a great state."

"Friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey are deep roots. National leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev have opened new pages in the history of these friendly and fraternal relations," he further noted. "Our activities here were received by the Turkish state and people with gratitude and joy. We express our gratitude to the people of Turkey and President of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

He added that while extinguishing the fires, the employees of the ministry didn’t receive any serious injuries.

"We have already informed the Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov about the results of the meeting held at the Crisis Management Center in Marmaris. We plan to leave as soon as possible. Currently, 350-man personnel and 54 fire trucks are on duty in the areas where the fires have been extinguished. If no incident occurs by Sunday, we’ll bring back these forces to the base. We plan to return to homeland on August 15-16," concluded Mirzayev.