Azerbaijani MES teams fully extinguish fires in Turkish Mugla

By Trend

The fire-and-rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan sent to fraternal Turkey has fully completed the task set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and finally extinguished the fires in the Mugla province, Deputy Head of MES, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev said.

Mirzayev made the statement at a press conference for journalists held in the mentioned province on Aug.13, Trend reports.

The official, leading the fire-and-rescue forces of the MES in Turkey, expressed gratitude to the country's people and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their attention and warm attitude towards Azerbaijani firefighters throughout the battle against the wildfires.



