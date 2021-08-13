Aliyev extends condolences to Erdogan over deadly floods in Turkey

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the deadly floods in Turkey’s Kastanom, Sinop and Bartin regions, Azertag reported.

In a letter sent to Erdogan today, Aliyev extended deep condolences to the fraternal Turkish people and the families of those who lost their lives in the floods.

Twenty-seven people lost their lives in floods that started in Turkey’s Black Sea provinces on August 10. The highest casualties were in Kastamonu at 25, while two deaths were reported in Sinop. Another person is missing in Bartin.