Pakistan's PM will meet members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

By Trend

This month Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, will meet Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center via video conference to discuss Peace and Security Challanges in the Middle East.

Co-Chairs of the Center Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia and Dr Ismail Serageldin, former Vice-President of the World Bank will be joined by eminent group of prominent personalities as Amre Moussa, former Secretary General Arab League and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Hikmet Cetin, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Ana Birchall, former deputy Prime Minister of Romania, Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This project prepared in partnership with Embassy of Palestine to Azerbaijan.