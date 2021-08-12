Ilham Aliyev receives Kazakh poet Oljas Suleymanov

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev awarded Kazakh public figure and poet Oljas Suleymenov on August 12, stressing his constant support for Azerbaijan, Azertag has reported.

During the meeting with Suleymenov in Baku on August 12, the head of state underlined that the prominent Kazakh poet has always supported Azerbaijan in resolving the conflict with Armenia over Karabakh.

Aliyev said that the poet was loyal to his roots and nation even in the most difficult times and did his best for the successful development of Kazakhstan.

He emphasized Suleymenov's efforts in strengthening solidarity among the Turkic-speaking countries and uniting the countries of the Turkic world. The president said that this is especially important at a time when the situation in the world is changing.

Aliyev reminded that Suleymenov was earlier awarded several high prizes of Azerbaijan. He added that the poet was awarded the Order of Honor in this May for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh cultural ties. Aliyev presented the order to Suleymenov.

In turn, Suleymenov thanked Aliyev for awarding him Azerbaijan's Order of Honor. The Kazakh poet noted with satisfaction the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from Armenia's occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War thanks to Aliyev's wise leadership. He said that this victory is another great success of the whole Turkic world and it will go down in history.

Suleymenov hailed the reconstruction carried out on the liberated territories under Aliyev's leadership.

The Azerbaijani president presented to Suleymenov a book entitled "Karabakh before and after the occupation".