Citizens paid compensation over damage to agriculture in Armenian attacks

Azerbaijan has started to pay out compensations to citizens due to damage caused to agriculture as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, the country’s Agriculture Ministry has reported.

The ministry started the implementation of the Azerbaijani President’s order “on additional measures to eliminate damage to agriculture as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces against the territory of Azerbaijan unleashed on September 27, 2020”.

The ministry identified a list of 980 people whose agricultural activities were damaged as a result of Armenia’s military aggression in the reported period. Large and small cattle, meat, poultry, hay, hives, machinery, agricultural products and damage to plants as a result of digging trenches have been named as a subject of damage.

The list confirmed the damage to crops, domestic animals and agricultural machinery and products, belonging to nine citizens living in Barda region, 55 in Aghjabadi region, 23 in Fuzuli region, 22 in Goranboy and Naftalan, 268 in Aghdam region, 601 in Tartar region and one each in Jabrayil region and Ganja city.

Overall, AZN 1.4 million ($823,530) have been transferred to the bank cards opened for affected farmers. The farmers affected by Armenia’s military aggression will be able to receive bank cards at Kapital Bank branches throughout the country and cash out the transferred funds at ATMs.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with the government allocating $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.