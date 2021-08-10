Greek MFA expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for solidarity over wildfires

By Trend

Greece's Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani side for solidarity over the large-scale wildfires raging in the country on Twitter, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

An extreme heat has been continuing for more than 10 days in Greece. In some regions of the country the air temperature rose to 47 degrees °C.

This has led to numerous wildfires. At the moment, Greek firefighters are being involved in liquidating 154 hotbeds of wildfires, and over the past day, another 98 new hotbeds have formed in the country.